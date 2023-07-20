Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after buying an additional 499,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,578,000 after acquiring an additional 90,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,255,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.84.

NOW stock opened at $603.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $542.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

