Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $53,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $234.28 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,979,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,979,559.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $3,432,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,431,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,436,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 958,248 shares of company stock worth $202,870,507 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

