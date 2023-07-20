Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 215.03%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,836,000 after purchasing an additional 528,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.