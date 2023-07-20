Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $308.15

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $308.15 and last traded at $305.61, with a volume of 723626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $302.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.17.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,216,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after buying an additional 269,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

