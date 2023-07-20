Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Issues Earnings Results

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Surge Components had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter.
Surge Components Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SPRS opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Surge Components has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.52.
About Surge Components
