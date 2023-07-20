Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Issues Earnings Results

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Surge Components had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter.

Surge Components Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPRS opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Surge Components has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Surge Components alerts:

About Surge Components

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. The company also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.