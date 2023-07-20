Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 14,600 shares traded.

Symphony International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 44.52 and a quick ratio of 26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.43.

Symphony International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Symphony International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Symphony International Company Profile

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

