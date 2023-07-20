Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

SYF traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.00. 816,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

