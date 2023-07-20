Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,866. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

