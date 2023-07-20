Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SYF stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.89. 5,770,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,797,178. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.