Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,082 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.26. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

