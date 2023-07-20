Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Up 2.3 %

Sysco stock opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.