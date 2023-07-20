T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.11. 344,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,748,634. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $168.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

