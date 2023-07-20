T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Stock Price Up 0.7%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.74 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 8,580 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 3,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $27.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Tcwp LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 49,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 2,367.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 134.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

