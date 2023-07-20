Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $23.99. 30,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 257,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCMD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $537.54 million, a P/E ratio of -114.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97.
Insider Transactions at Tactile Systems Technology
In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $96,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,117.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,598.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tactile Systems Technology
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
- Abbott Laboratories Has the Prescription for Higher Share Prices
- Will a Decrease in Housing Starts Hurt Homebuilder Stocks?
- Panama’s Copa Airlines Soars in Buy Zone Post-Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.