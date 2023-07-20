Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $23.99. 30,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 257,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCMD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $537.54 million, a P/E ratio of -114.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97.

Insider Transactions at Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $96,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,117.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,598.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Further Reading

