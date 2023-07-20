TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

