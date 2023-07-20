TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
TAG Immobilien Price Performance
Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.
About TAG Immobilien
