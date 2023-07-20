TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 4%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 1,433,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,440,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

TAL Education Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $268.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

