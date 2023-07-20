Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Target by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $132.70 on Thursday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

