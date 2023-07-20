TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.14.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Up 2.1 %

T stock opened at C$24.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$23.28 and a 12 month high of C$30.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0455718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.16%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.