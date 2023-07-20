Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Up to $32.27

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.27, but opened at $33.12. Tenaris shares last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 236,018 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.80 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Tenaris Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.94 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Tenaris by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris



Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

See Also

