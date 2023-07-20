Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $219.16 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $291.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

