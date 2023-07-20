Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $46,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.21.

Tesla stock opened at $291.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $923.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

