Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential downside of 57.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.11.

TSLA stock opened at $291.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.42. The company has a market capitalization of $923.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

