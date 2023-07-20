Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Gap Up to $61.44

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.44, but opened at $64.16. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $63.67, with a volume of 51,242 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John W. Cummings purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $49,472.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $103,536.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Cummings bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $49,472.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,536.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,023 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

