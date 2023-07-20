Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Gap Up to $61.44

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.44, but opened at $64.16. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $63.67, with a volume of 51,242 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider John W. Cummings purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $49,472.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $103,536.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Cummings bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $49,472.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,536.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,023 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
