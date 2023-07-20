Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 3,475 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total transaction of $2,669,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total value of $2,669,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,628,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $886.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $834.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $764.17. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $899.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.53.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

