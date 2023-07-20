Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.0% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 22.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 261,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.86.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $292.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.