Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $207.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.34 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.18 and a 1-year high of $208.01.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,019. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,531 shares of company stock worth $8,766,886 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.