Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 193.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,695 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of MNST opened at $57.25 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

