Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $7.86 Million Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of RenaissanceRe worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,345,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,086,000 after buying an additional 174,682 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $140,549,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 758,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,807,000 after buying an additional 161,611 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RNR opened at $198.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -41.99%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

