Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,645 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

