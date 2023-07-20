Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,983 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $135,362,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,591,000 after acquiring an additional 572,466 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after acquiring an additional 417,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 6,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 364,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.4 %

DAR stock opened at $66.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

