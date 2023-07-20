Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,990 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.56. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.85.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,131 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,107. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.