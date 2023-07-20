Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

