Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.95

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.87, with a volume of 126133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.44%.

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Textainer Group by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Textainer Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Textainer Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,829,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Textainer Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Textainer Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.