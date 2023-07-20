The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,456,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 944,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $384,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,380 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,385,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,223 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,838,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $45.37. 2,506,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,547,294. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

