The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Sarah Sands Buys 247 Shares

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Sands purchased 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,998 ($52.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875.06 ($12,911.95).

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,300 ($56.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,029.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,140.13. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,120 ($40.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,549 ($59.48). The company has a market cap of £4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 988.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($58.19) to GBX 4,580 ($59.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,651 ($60.81) to GBX 4,474 ($58.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($56.88) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.68) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,800 ($62.76) to GBX 4,400 ($57.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,494.43 ($58.77).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

