The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Declares GBX 5.55 Dividend

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Brunner Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BUT opened at GBX 1,077.95 ($14.09) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £460.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,451.25 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,048.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,056.50. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 888 ($11.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,115 ($14.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Insider Activity

In other The Brunner Investment Trust news, insider James Sharp acquired 7,528 shares of The Brunner Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,057 ($13.82) per share, for a total transaction of £79,570.96 ($104,041.53). Corporate insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

