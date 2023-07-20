The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Trading Up 3.7%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 64,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 123,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
The stock has a market cap of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.
The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 78.62%.
The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.
