The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Trading Up 3.7%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 64,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 123,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The Glimpse Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 78.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

