The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $69.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TAP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $69.18 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

