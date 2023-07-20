The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Nippon Shokubai (OTCMKTS:NPSHY) to Sell

Nippon Shokubai (OTCMKTS:NPSHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Nippon Shokubai Price Performance
OTCMKTS NPSHY remained flat at $11.14 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. Nippon Shokubai has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $12.26.
Nippon Shokubai Company Profile
