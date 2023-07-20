The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $411.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $407.00 to $411.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $340.55 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.26 and a 200-day moving average of $337.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,967,959 shares of company stock valued at $656,368,342. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

