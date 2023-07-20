The Goldman Sachs Group Raises DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $40.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $41.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.56 and a beta of 0.87.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $326,649.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,617.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $326,649.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,617.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,974 shares of company stock worth $4,683,919 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

