The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,836 shares of company stock valued at $77,005,488 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.89.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $242.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

