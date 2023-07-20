The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the June 15th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
The India Fund Price Performance
NYSE:IFN traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,760. The India Fund has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64.
The India Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The India Fund
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.