The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the June 15th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

The India Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IFN traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,760. The India Fund has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund

About The India Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,257 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 25.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The India Fund during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

See Also

