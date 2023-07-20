The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Citigroup

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,560 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,501 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,223,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,368,000 after purchasing an additional 784,793 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,887,000 after purchasing an additional 644,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,652,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.