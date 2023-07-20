The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $132.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

