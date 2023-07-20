The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,453. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.88.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $735,469,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,665,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,064,000 after purchasing an additional 708,280 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.