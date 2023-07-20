The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Shares Up 1.9%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53). 55,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 31,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.46).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.15) target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get The Property Franchise Group alerts:

The Property Franchise Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 299.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 278.51.

Insider Activity

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

In other news, insider David Arthur Raggett purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £13,950 ($18,240.06). 26.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Property Franchising and Financial Services. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, sales, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.