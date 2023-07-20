The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Southern in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SO. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Southern Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

