The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 30,423 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.