The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.78. 548,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,945. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($2.31). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

